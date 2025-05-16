There’s a general acceptance that the Championship will be a stronger division next season - with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday facing a vitally important summer in their mission to keep moving forward.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls recorded a 12th-place finish in the second tier last time out, an achievement that has been roundly seen as a positive forward step. It’s their best placing in six long years and represents four years of position-on-position growth at Hillsborough.

The caveats don’t need repeating. An uncertain summer lies ahead and though the route was made clearer with the timely publication of their retained list, there are questions to be answered in due course. Danny Röhl remains the headline query with his future still unclear, while the contracts of his coaching staff an increasing concern as they approach their end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Röhl himself made admissions in a startling post-match round of media engagements at Stoke City; that this squad needs a step-up in quality to avoid a battle at the bottom next time out. Quotes since suggest a fear at ‘sideways’ moves in next year’s Championship. With James Beadle and Shea Charles heading back to their parent clubs, the overall value of the Owls squad will soon be one of the most modest in the second tier.

The fact is that just about every squad requires an injection of quality every summer and any emergency calls to panic stations feel fair, but premature for now. A bold, public-facing and definitive recruitment plan is not all that evident but the outshot of the retained list shows moves will have to be made. The retention of some longer-serving players would suggest the likelihood of a bell-and-whistle overhaul of squad make-up isn’t there, but there’s plenty of space for a new direction.

Efforts have been made in recent windows to change Wednesday’s profile from one of the older squads in the division to something more youthful and dynamic. More Djeidi Gassama-style hits would be very welcome, so too Di’Shon Bernard and others. Loans feel key - any addition able to match Shea Charles’ influence would be a very handy addition indeed. What’s available to fund the endeavour remains to be seen and there’s no indication of rabid upward investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For now it’s all guesswork and given the uncertainty, it feels entirely reasonable - and inevitable - that Wednesdayite glasses to appear a little half-empty.

What is increasingly clear is that the task will be tougher next season. Luton Town’s double relegation is a once-in-a-generation parachute failure and any teams coming down from the Premier League are invariably well stocked to avoid any notion of struggle. All three teams that came up for the season just gone stayed up in the end and those joining them next season will be a different beast altogether.

Reports this week that Wrexham are interested in adding Fulham captain Tom Cairney to their ranks at the suggested outlay of £50k per week shows they aren’t coming up for a wander and the noises around Birmingham City suggest they’re intent on reversing Luton’s fortunes.

It’s going to be a long and busy summer, with plenty yet to be revealed.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Sheffield Wednesday's ownership issue is now a Chansiri family affair - Dejphon needs help