The confusion surrounding the Sheffield Wednesday loan of Mark McGuinness looks likely to run into midweek – with Cardiff City continuing to explore the possibility of a recall.

The 22-year-old was all set to return to South Wales as his parent club – who are operating under the parameters of both FIFA and EFL transfer embargoes – decided to bring him back to aid their Championship relegation scrap as per a January recall clause in the agreement between the two clubs.

But over the weekend Bluebirds manager Mark Hudson admitted Cardiff were unsure as to whether that would be possible, with rules of their embargo proving complex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday defender Mark McGuinness is at the heart of a tug-of-war over his loan agreement with Cardiff City. Pic: Steve Ellis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star understands that McGuinness has continued to train with the Owls at Middlewood Road this week and as things stand on Tuesday evening is preparing to take on Wycombe Wanderers this weekend – though a judgement in Cardiff’s favour could in theory arrive at any time.

There is little clarity over what aspect of which embargo is standing in the way of a Cardiff recall. The Star were reminded by the EFL that they hold a policy of refusing to comment on individual cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking over the weekend, Owls boss Darren Moore made clear he wanted the affair to be closed one way or another by ‘Tuesday latest’ so as to give Wednesday the best possible opportunity to prepare for Saturday’s trip to Adams Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad