Manchester United say thank you to Sheffield Wednesday as new scheme is launched

The pair, who are unnamed at this point, have been with Darren Moore and his Wednesday side this week as they became the first to benefit from the scheme, with the Manchester outfit looking to give their youngsters the opportunity to experience what life is like in an English Football League first team.

They explained on their official that ‘the first two players are already benefitting from the programme by spending time with Sheffield Wednesday this week’, also saying that ‘both players will have learnt a great deal from working with Darren Moore’s squad having seen exactly what goes into a busy training schedule in senior football’.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United’s Head of Academy, Nick Cox, gave some insight into the scheme as he went on to say, “This programme represents an excellent development opportunity for our players. In the Academy, we are always looking to be innovative in order to provide the best experiences for all of our boys. The opportunity enables players to learn new behaviours and witness first-hand the standards of a first-team environment.

“We know that they will return to Carrington with a renewed sense of purpose that will benefit the individual and the wider training group. Justin Cochrane has been pivotal in establishing this initiative, it is thanks to a number of fantastic relationships that we have been able to establish a really exciting experience for the Professional Development Phase group.

“We want to thank Sheffield Wednesday for their ongoing support and look forward to seeing the numerous benefits that this programme will bring for our players both on and off the pitch.”

Meanwhile, Wednesday said on their website, “A number of United’s Professional Development Phase (Under-17 to Under-23) players will have the opportunity to experience a senior football environment over the course of the season.

Manchester United have teamed up with Sheffield Wednesday for a new programme of theirs. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

“Players will gain a true taste of the Football League environment, enjoying varying periods with clubs distinct from a formal loan move, experiencing first-hand the training standards and situations that come in the build-up to important matches.”