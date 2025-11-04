In just a few short months on loan from Manchester United, Harry Amass has seen the best and worst of moods at Sheffield Wednesday.

Just two weeks ago the Owls were preparing for a midweek date with Middlesbrough that would see only a few thousand home supporters brave the cold as the latest measure in months of protest against Dejphon Chansiri. A new dawn brought about by administration pushed the attendance a few days later to more than 27,000.

There’s been excitement and vibrancy since. The fans are back and in great numbers, supporting the club through spending but also in a sense of feeling. Staff at the club are going about their business with smiles on faces and though the on-field struggle remains, there’s a genuine optimism as to what might come next for a club that has so blatantly underachieved in the past three decades.

You can see why it will have been a whirlwind for Amass, who aged just 18 joined Wednesday in a deadline day loan deal that caught headlines. His parent club would be paying for the pleasure of having the Owls take him on - and he’d be thrown into a turbulent situation. Some 10 matches into his Hillsborough career he’s shown quality that reflect his CV of England youth caps and Premier League appearances and he has felt the mood shift between the pre and post Chansiri era.

“Coming here, a big thing was about how big the club is and how together the fans have always been with the club,” Amass told The Star. “You can see and feel the difference; the club, the atmosphere around the place, it changes the game for all of us and it will help the way we play. We're enjoying it, it's so great to see everything happening here.

“At the start it was different, coming into it with everything going on. It was different to me compared with some of the lads because I didn't know what it had been like before, but now I can see how much it does change everything. It's great to see, hopefully it stays like that and we can carry on.”

While the fan base euphoria of Chansiri’s exit begins to slide, attention is turning to what comes next. Another rampant home crowd is booked in for this week’s Hillsborough clash with Norwich City with a focus on delivering the best possible atmosphere for the eyes of interested parties looking to buy the club.

With the reality of likely relegation to League One taken on board, much has been spoken about what it will take to return Wednesday to its former glory in terms of structure, facility improvement and spending power. Whoever comes in to ultimately replace Chansiri will do so with a clean slate but with work to do. Get it right, and United starlet Amass believes the club can edge towards a return to the top tier.

“Honestly, I think this club can be as big as it wants to be if things are done right,” Amass said. “Everything around it makes it a really massive club and all around it you have so many people that care about the club, there are so many fans behind it. There are good people working at the club and I don't see any reason why it can't be at the top.”

