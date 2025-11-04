A host of Sheffield Wednesday legends will receive the adoration of Hillsborough on Wednesday evening as part of the club’s ‘Blue and White Night’ clash against Norwich City.

It was announced on Tuesday that a number of notable former Owls players will be paraded on the pitch as administrators look to take the ground close to a sell-out for the Bonfire Night battle.

Alongside the likes of Imre Varadi, Roger Wylde, Mel Sterland and Terry Curran will be 90s heroes Chris Waddle and David Hirst, both of whom have not been regulars at Hillsborough for many years. The pair were never formally banned under the ownership of now former chairman Dejphon Chansiri, but were both at the heart of public disputes with the Thai before his effective exit from the club was confirmed via administration late last month.

League Cup winner Hirst was one of the Owls legends recognised at the last season’s celebrations for the 5,000th league game at Hillsborough and Waddle has done punditry work at S6 in recent campaigns.

Shaun Leigh speaks to David Hirst as part of the club's half-time celebrations to celebrate Sheffield Wednesday’s 5000th home league game. | Steve Ellis

Another legendary former player who was positioned at the centre of a public back-and-forth with Chansiri was Carlton Palmer, who the Owls owner challenged to an in-person debate in front of the region’s media in an inafamous and bizarre seven-minute rant during the unveiling press conference of new manager Xisco Munoz in July 2023.

It’s understood that Palmer was invited to be one of the parading party but that he had to decline the offer as he is currently in Gibraltar on holiday.

The six Owls heroes scheduled to be present on Wednesday evening will be on-hand to sign autographs at the club’s Megastore between 4:30pm and 5:30pm. It follows two hugely popular signing sessions last week, when queues to meet some of Wednesday’s current stars stretched out onto Penistone Road.

At the time of publication, just over 1,500 tickets remained available in the home allocation according to the Wednesday website. The evening has been identified as an important one for the future of the club not only in terms of the financial support to the club’s administration period, but to offer a stellar view of the club as an investment opportunity to prospective buyers understood to be taking a close look at the fixture.

