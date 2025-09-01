Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to try and wrap up a deal for Manchester United defender, Harry Amass, on transfer deadline day.

The Star has previously reported Wednesday’s interest in the 18-year-old left back, however the English Football League’s stance on signings at Hillsborough amid talks with the Club Financial Reporting Unit (CFRU) has meant that - up to now - no new arrivals have been allowed.

Now, though, with it being understood that things may be eased as the transfer window comes to a close, this publication has been led to believe that Amass has been booked in for a medical at Middlewood Road so that the club is prepared if they are given the green light to bring him on board.

Harry Amass could join Sheffield Wednesday

It’s thought that loans may be possible as long as the parent club is willing to pay 100% of the player’s wages, and that’s something that United are prepared to do with Amass in order to get him out playing regular first team football at Championship level.

Wednesday are believed to have a number of other targets lined up should they be given permission to sign them, with Manchester City attacker, Jaden Heskey, another that The Star has reported interest in in recent weeks.

Henrik Pedersen has made it clear that he’d like to see new faces through the door, and it may be that he now gets his wish.

Speaking over the weekend he said, “We saw at Leicester and showed that we can compete for a very long time in the game, we could see in Wrexham that we could compete. But we need a time that we are very fresh to make a top performance, then we can compete. But it is also clear that to get some players from outside, that would help a lot. It’s so the bench will be stronger and the starting 11 could be rotated a little bit to get freshness into the team. Of course it would help a lot. But we will do all that we can, I promise you, everyday to get the very best out of it with what we have.”

The transfer window will close at 7pm this evening, and it could well turn out to be a busy day for the Owls after all.

