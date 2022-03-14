Several members of the club’s second string – Neil Thompson’s under-23 side – are approaching the end of their deals with the Owls and will be told whether they will be offered an extension of their contracts.

The Star revealed last week that a handful of trialists are in the door as Wednesday mull over fresh additions.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

And as Wednesday consider fresh faces, Moore said it was important to allow those set to be released adequate time to head out in search of time at alternative clubs.

“Over the next week we’ll make decisions on the under-23s, but also at the same time other clubs are making decisions,” he said on Friday.

“With the handful of games left in the under-23s, it presents the opportunity for us to look at one or two potential targets to bring them in and put them in training sessions and games.

“Part of it is left to the recruitment team to bring them in, then we get to take a look and make a more rounded decision on them.

Sheffield Wednesday's u23 side warm-up before a match earlier this season.

“That’s how it’s been working here and we’ll continue to do that throughout the rest of the season, while making decisions on some of our current under-23 players.”

With time still left in the season, it is hoped released youngsters are able to head out on trial and discuss their futures elsewhere.

It will also allow the club’s talented crop of under-18s to taste life a level higher for a few weeks, Moore explained.

“I think it’s right,” he said. “You have to give younger players the opportunity to go and play and secure contracts elsewhere.

“When it gets to this stage of the season, I think it’s time to make your mind up on them and it’s pointless keeping them on [the players set to leave].

“When you allow the players to go, it opens the door for the younger under-18s and you put them into an environment playing with players a couple of years older.