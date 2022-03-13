The team of the week is compiled by Whoscored.com ratings and each player is selected purely on that basis for each position.

Unsurprisingly, manager Darren Moore takes the managerial spot after a dominant Hillsborough win.

There was a predictable spot for Barry Bannan, who bagged a goal and an assist to make this season his most productive in terms of goal contributions since joining Wednesday in 2015.

The Owls skipper achieved a Whoscored match rating of 9.18 and had the ball for 9.4% of the entire fixture – more than anybody else on the pitch.

His midfield partner George Byers also made the side for his rating of 8.53 after bagging a goal and making more tackles in the match.

In-form wide man Marvin Johnson, revitalised in recent weeks, bagged a rating of 8.11 and fits in on the left of midfield.

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan.

And of course there is a spot up top for hat-trick hero Saido Berahino who also claimed an assist in the drubbing and was slapped with an ultimate rating of 10 out of 10 to finish as the weekend’s foremost player in the division.

“I thought the players today were really good,” Moore said.