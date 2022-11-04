Goals from Josh Windass and Alex Mighten secured the win on Friday night at Hillsborough, making the Owls the first name in the hat for the next round of fixtures in club football’s oldest competition.

Darren Moore named a strong team and was not left disappointed as they put the Shrimps to the sword with an accomplished performance.

Here are our ratings after a comfortable night in S6.

David Stockdale – 7

Made some good saves in the first half on a couple of occasions when Morecambe did break, and didn’t really do much wrong, however almost contributed to a Shrimps equaliser with a mix-up in the Owls box before it was made 2-0. Another clean sheet, though.

Jack Hunt – 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday faced Morecambe on Friday evening in the FA Cup.

A tidy enough showing from the fullback as he looked to get himself some match sharpness back, and he did appear to grow into the game after coming out for the second half. Unfortunately he was forced off with an injury in the final 20 minutes, and he’ll be hoping that it doesn’t mean a spell on the sidelines again.

Mark McGuinness – 7

As assured as ever at the back, showing that he’s as comfortable in a two-man central defence as he is in a three. Won the ball well, was composed on the ball and barely put a foot wrong all game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic Iorfa – 8

A very good showing from ‘Big Dom’ as he got another chance to start for the Owls after the win over Burton. Showed some glimpses of real class as he read and cut out numerous attacks, and bounded down the field on more than one occasion – even before he was asked to switch to right back after Hunt’s injury.

Reece James – 6

He’ll have been pleased to get over an hour out there after his injury layoff last month, and he put in a decent showing in the left-back role that he’s a lot more familiar with. There were some nice touches and a couple of dangerous balls into the box, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyreeq Bakinson – 8

Marshalled things extremely well in the heart of the midfield. Not only did he read the game impressively, but he also found ways to break the lines of Morecambe, and used his strength and intelligence to stop multiple threat of the visitors.

Will Vaulks – 6

Another 90 minutes in the tank for the midfielder, and you can’t fault him for much in what was a solid performance in the heart of midfield. Some wayward passes as Wednesday tried to open up the visitors, but a tidy display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Windass – 7

Took his goal tremendously well, cutting in onto his right foot before hitting a powerful, curled effort into the top corner. Spent time out wide as well as in the central role, and was always looking to make things happen for Wednesday. Will be pleased to get scoring again.

Alex Mighten – 8

Looked a lot more like the player that fans thought they’d signed when he came on board… Was running at his fullback, causing issues for the backline and really looked a threat. Used his pace to really good effect on a number of occasions, and took his goal very calmly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mallik Wilks – 6

Showed glimpses of his ability, but didn’t look as much of a threat this evening as he did against Burton Albion. Used his body well and helped forge some decent chances, though. And will be pleased with getting more minutes on the field.

Michael Smith – 6

Worked tirelessly up top as usual, but things just didn’t seem to fall for him. On another night he could’ve had two or three goals, and he’ll no doubt be disappointed not to have come out of the game with at least one. Some nice build-up play, and also set up a goal for James.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – N/A

Came on for the final 20 minutes with the game pretty much won. Replaced Windass.

Marvin Johnson – N/A

Felt like a pre-planned sub as James looks to get back to fitness. Came on at left back as Wednesday wound down the clock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Ihiekwe – N/A

Another late sub with the game won – unlike Johnson though, this one looked to have been forced by an injury to Hunt.

Callum Paterson – N/A

A late sub for the final 10 minutes, taking Wilks’ place. Forced a big save out of Ripley.