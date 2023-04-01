The summation of Sheffield Wednesday by Lincoln City boss Mark Kennedy should serve as a reminder to the Owls of their quality heading into an important clash between the two sides at Hillsborough this afternoon.

Former Republic of Ireland international Kennedy has done a fine job in stabilising the Imps following the departure of Michael Appleton in the summer. Lincoln are a side recognised as tough to beat having drawn a whopping EFL-high 18 matches this season.

Lincoln held Wednesday to a 1-1 draw at Sincil Bank back in October and despite a run of four matches without a win for the Owls, Kennedy is under no illusions the difficulty facing his task at S6.

“Sheffield Wednesday are a big, powerful and technical side who will really challenge your backline,” Kennedy said. “They are where they are on merit and it’s as big of a test as we could have.

“They’re arguably the best side in the league and were on an incredible unbeaten run recently - so I couldn’t have picked a tougher game. It will be a stern test for sure.”

Kennedy was on a scouting mission at Oakwell earlier this month, watching on as Barnsley ended a 23-match unbeaten Wednesday run.

Enjoying solid success in Lincolnshire after honing his coaching skills in the youth ranks at Manchester City following an ill-fated time at Macclesfield Town, he expressed his eagerness at leading his team out at Hillsborough.

“I have loved every minute of every game this season,” he said. “I’m passionate about my job and football in general, but I have always embraced every game in the same way.

“It will be great to coach at Hillsborough, an iconic stadium against an iconic team, but ultimately it is another game of football which we will make sure we’re prepared for, mentally and physically.”

