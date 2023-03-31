There is cautious optimism at Sheffield Wednesday over the injury recovery of star man Josh Windass – who will be assessed in the coming days at Middlewood Road after a period of rest and recuperation in Spain.

The 29-year-old – who has 15 goals across all competitions for the Owls this season – suffered an injury in the latter stages of Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers earlier this month.

And while Darren Moore delivered bad news on the likes of Jack Hunt and George Byers when reeling off the injury conditions of several key players, it seems social media rumours that Windass had internally been ruled out for the rest of the season were wide of the mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though until a period of assessment is complete there will be no firm indication of when the former Rangers man will make his return.

Josh Windass' injury will be closely assessed, but there is optimism over his recovery at Sheffield Wednesday.

“With the injury he sustained, the first thing we needed was for it to settle down,” Moore told The Star. “He’s been given time away but he’s back with us ready to train and go through a whole host of activities to see where he is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really can’t say too much on Josh until we see him back and we put him through those exercises and then feel he can come back.

“Hopefully, fingers crossed, the rest will have done him the world of good and it’s settled down. If he’s able to handle a little bit of the pain threshold then we’ll get him back.”

Asked what sort of activity Windass will face in the coming days on his return to S6, Moore said: “It’ll be gym work and moreso pitch-based.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The reason for that is that he hasn’t missed much at all really. We don’t feel that he’s been out for an extended period and that he’s got to go through a lot of volume. When he comes back it’ll be about blowing of the cobwebs.