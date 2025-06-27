Leicester City interested in Sheffield Wednesday man as favourite ruled out
Röhl, who is currently in discussions with the Owls about a potential exit from Hillsborough, has been linked with the Foxes before, however fell behind Sean Dyche in the list of favourites recently while Ruud van Nistelrooy remained in situ.
Now though, with van Nistelrooy having moved on, The Telegraph have reported that Dyche is not a name that could take over at the King Power Stadium, suggesting that Röhl ‘will emerge as a possible target’.
It’s understood that that is already the case, though, with Leicester believed to be keen on exploring the German as an option in their hunt for a new manager, and his pending Hillsborough exit could make things easier if they decide to actively pursue his signature.
Danny Röhl looks set to leave Hillsborough
The terms of Röhl’s Hillsborough departure are still being finalised, so aren’t yet known, but it seems likely that he’ll be available for cheaper than the figures that were originally bandied about in terms of compensation.
Wednesday returned to Middlewood Road for the start of preseason on Thursday, with their manager not present, and though his contract runs through until 2027 it’s looking increasingly likely that he has managed his last Owls game.
The Leicester element has been given further intrigue now given that SWFC’s first game of the new season is against the Foxes, but it remains to be seen whether Röhl will swap Yorkshire for Leicestershire at this point in time.
