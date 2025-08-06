Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is closing in on a big-money move that sees him unlikely to line-up against Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

The Owls make the trip to the Midlands on Sunday hoping to pull together and fight back on a summer of turbulence that saw them refuse to take the field in last weekend’s friendly run-out at Burnley. Players released a statement in which a similar boycott for the King Power clash was not explicitly ruled out, though The Star understands it was a never likely outcome despite grave internal concern over the running of the club by Dejphon Chansiri. Widespread fan protests are planned in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Wednesday will set about the season without a host of top performers from last year, with the likes of Shea Charles, James Beadle, Josh Windass, Michael Smith, Djeidi Gassama, Anthony Musaba, Callum Paterson, Akin Famewo, Marvin Johnson, Pol Valentin, Michael Ihiekwe and Stuart Amstrong - as well as other fringe players - having moved on without replacement.

Leicester look well-placed for a promotion tilt under new boss Marti Cifuentes and while all things are relative have an unsettled squad themselves. Influential Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi is on his way out and according to reports is ‘one step’ away from sealing a £9m switch to Turkish side Besiktas amid interest from elsewhere.

Negotiations are ongoing between the Foxes and West Ham with regard to a transfer for goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, who sat out of the bulk of their pre-season friendly schedule but stepped out against Fiorentina over the weekend. Leicester are said to be holding out for a deal worth in the region of £20m for the Danish international, with media in Scandinavia claiming personal terms have already been agreed.

To colour the piece further, it’s been reported that the Hammers are also in talks over a deal for Botafogo stopper John Victor and The Star has revealed interest in talented youngster Pierce Charles.

The development of both transfers would leave Cifuentes with a decision to make on who starts and who doesn’t and while Ndidi sat out of the Fiorentina clash and is not expected to play a part on Sunday, it will be interesting to see if Hermandsen gets the nod ahead of Jakub Stolarczyk.

