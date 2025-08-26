Leeds United’s Daniel Farke has admitted that it could be a ‘new experience’ for him in what could be quiet Yorkshire derby with Sheffield Wednesday.

Games between the Owls and Leeds are usually rowdy affairs, with the two teams having a long rivalry that stretches back to the 1920s, but tonight they meet in unusual circumstances in the Carabao Cup.

Farke’s men visit Hillsborough knowing that there’s a high likelihood that they’ll be facing be a group of youngsters as Henrik Pedersen potentially rests their first team squad due to a lack of depth, and there are also question marks with regards to how many will attend the game amid calls for a boycott of tickets in protest against owner, Dejphon Chansiri.

Over 26,000 people have attended the last 12 meetings between these two sides, whether that be at Hillsborough or Elland Road, but that could change on Tuesday evening - and the Whites’ manager feels like it could be an odd feeling.

What Daniel Farke said on Sheffield Wednesday boycott

"I've heard about the situation surrounding of this game,” he told the media. “We are used to playing in buzzing away grounds at Championship level once Leeds United were showing up, and in sold-out stadiums - so perhaps it's a bit of a new experience.

“Pre-season wasn't too far away but I don't expect it will be like a preseason game. I hope many of our supporters will travel and we will have proper support. We will see if they cheer their crowd up especially after a good result for them at league level... I don't expect something more or less like Corona times in an empty stadium. We want to make sure we are there with a good performance and a good result, but we are also aware there is a competitive side who will try to use their momentum from Saturday."

Meanwhile, on the Owls themselves, Farke went on to say, "I expect a tough game. Especially for a side with a tough start to the season, quite often the cup provides an opportunity to generate a bit of momentum... On Saturday after being down 2-0 they showed great character to come back with a draw.

“I think they will also help the self-confidence and the spirit of the squad. They will try everything to build on this momentum and spirit with a win over a Premier League side. They still have many of last season's squad who played a solid season at Championship level. So I expect a tough game.”

The game is set to get underway at 8pm tonight, with both sides looking to book their spot in the third round of the competition.

