'Big call' 'Vital minutes': A Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI v Leeds United - gallery

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Football Journalist

Published 25th Aug 2025, 15:08 BST

Sheffield Wednesday face Leeds United in the Carabao Cup, and we’ve had a go at predicting their starting XI at Hillsborough.

Henrik Pedersen has some tough calls to make as Leeds visit S6, because many of the youngsters who saw off Bolton Wanderers in the last round will be eager to step up to the plate once again in the second round. Needless to say, though, Daniel Farke’s team will present a much more difficult opponent.

The Owls boss made a whole raft of changes for the last cup game, bringing a side almost entirely made up of academy players, and given the threadbare nature of their current squad he’ll be tempted to do so once again. In a Yorkshire derby, however, it may be deemed that the stakes are higher.

Check out our predicted XI for the clash, with Pedersen looking to youth once more:

This is a big call, because on one hand Horvath needs the minutes and this is a chance to get them... But there's also the consideration that they simply cannot afford for him to get injured. It'll be interesting to see if Pedersen goes for him, or calls upon someone like Logan Stretch.

1. Ethan Horvath - GK

This is a big call, because on one hand Horvath needs the minutes and this is a chance to get them... But there's also the consideration that they simply cannot afford for him to get injured. It'll be interesting to see if Pedersen goes for him, or calls upon someone like Logan Stretch.

He was excellent in the Bolton game, and got his goal, so he'll be hoping to get back in the mix when Leeds come to town.

2. Gui Siqueira - RWB

He was excellent in the Bolton game, and got his goal, so he'll be hoping to get back in the mix when Leeds come to town.

He was another that shone at Bolton, and didn't look out of place when he came on in the Championship either. It could be a chance for him to get some more vital senior minutes under his belt.

3. Ernie Weaver - RCB

He was another that shone at Bolton, and didn't look out of place when he came on in the Championship either. It could be a chance for him to get some more vital senior minutes under his belt.

He didn't start at Wrexham because he wasn't fully fit, but having come on he'll be eager to get back playing properly again. He'd be one of the more experienced in this group if he starts.

4. Gabriel Otegbayo - CB

He didn't start at Wrexham because he wasn't fully fit, but having come on he'll be eager to get back playing properly again. He'd be one of the more experienced in this group if he starts.

