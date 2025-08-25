Leeds United completed the signing of England international, James Justin, in the build up to their game against Sheffield Wednesday.

It’s time for Carabao Cup action at Hillsborough this evening as Daniel Farke’s men visit Hillsborough in the second round of the competition, and the Whites are the big favourites for the tie considering their status as a Premier League club and the fact that they’re expected to face a very young Owls side.

The West Yorkshire club are working hard off the field as well, though, after entering into the final throes of the transfer window, and Justin’s arrival takes them into double digits for new signings this summer. Wednesday, meanwhile, have signed one - the emergency goalkeeper loan of Ethan Horvath.

Leeds United have a new defender

“Leeds United are delighted to announce the arrival of highly-regarded defender James Justin in a permanent deal from Sky Bet Championship side Leicester City,” they said.

“The 27-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the Whites and becomes summer signing number 10 of a busy window for Daniel Farke’s team... Justin has extensive Premier League experience and is just one game away from hitting 100 appearances in the top-flight, having also played on the European and international stage.”

Meanwhile, the player himself said of his move, “Obviously to join a club of this size and to have the history it has had, and being back in the Premier League was a massive thing for me, so I'm over the moon to have joined,” our new signing began, speaking about his reasons for the move... It's been a while since I've known of the interest, but obviously I was still a Leicester player, so I had to give my all for Leicester whilst I was there.

“That's something obviously that you can expect from me when I put on a Leeds shirt, is to give my all when I'm on the pitch. But for it to finally have happened, it’s taken a weight off my shoulders for sure. Everyone that I've spoken to about the club and the area has had great things to say about it. So I'm excited to join the lads and get to work.”

It remains to be seen whether the former Foxes man will be thrown straight into the mix at Hillsborough, however there could well be debuts on the cards for other summer recruits such as Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

