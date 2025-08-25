Former Sheffield United attacker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, could make his Leeds United debut against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls take on Leeds in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening, with both sides set to make big changes to the side that played Wrexham and Arsenal over the weekend. For the visitors that means a chance for new signings to get a runout, or other fringe players, while for Wednesday any rotation will mean minutes for academy products who are working their way up the ranks.

Some of Leeds’ signings this season haven’t featured heavily just yet, and Calvert-Lewin hasn’t played at all since he finalised his move to Elland Road... The visiting manager has suggested that he’ll be making more changes than he usually would, but admitted that he’s still wary of a Wednesday side with momentum after their Red Dragon revival.

Daniel Farke’s thoughts for Sheffield Wednesday

"I think it's important that I take the cup competition seriously otherwise we wouldn't travel there,” he said, when asked about the clash. "We want of course to progress into the next round but it's also fair to say that the priority is definitely also the Premier League and survival in the Premier League so we won't do anything stupid.

"We won't risk one player if there is an injury doubt or a doubt in terms of load. And we also have a few players who desperately need a bit of game time right now after two game days where they have perhaps not been that much in the spotlight. Also for the new signings it's perhaps also a chance to get used to everything.

"The clear target is we want to go into the next round but you can expect then also a few more rotations than we perhaps normally would do. I'm a big fan of just two or three rotations but perhaps in this game I think we will perhaps rotate a little bit more, also to make sure that players get up to speed with their fitness level to be ready also then for the Premier League."

Former Blade, Calvert-Lewin, is two for two against the Owls having played them twice during his time at Everton - scoring three goals along the way. Following his move to West Yorkshire, he’ll be eager to add to that tally this week if given the chance.

