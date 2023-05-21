Ayr United captain, Sean McGinty, says that Lee Bullen’s side will be looking to Sheffield Wednesday’s comeback for inspiration in their own play-off.

The Honest Men suffered a setback in the first leg of their semifinal against Partick Thistle on Friday, losing 3-0 away from home having put in a huge effort to finish second in the Championship earlier in the month – but they aren’t giving up hope.

And with their gaffer, ‘Bully’, being a Wednesday legend for his efforts in blue and white, best believe he’ll be reiterating that it’s not over until it’s over for Ayr.

"We'll have a right go and throw everything at it,” McGinty told the media. “You look at what Wednesday did the other night in coming from four goals down so we know it can be done. They got two goals back early and sensed it was on for them - so if we can do similar and get an early goal then it gets them panicking and anything is possible.

"It is there for us and we'll have a massive crowd behind us so we have to go and perform for them. We'll watch the first leg back on Monday, reset and go again to try and get the goals to get us back in the tie.

"I actually thought we started really well on Friday and then gave away a sloppy goal. We had talked all week about stopping the balls from the wide areas and them getting in behind, so it was disappointing to go behind in that manner.

"But we got to half time and we said to come out and keep it tight but they came out and scored within five minutes. It's not over, though, and we have 90 minutes still to bring this back and the boys are very capable of doing that.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 19: Ayr manager Lee Bullen looks dejected as he walks off the pitch at full time during a cinch Premiership play-off semi-final first leg match between Partick Thistle and Ayr United at Firhill, on May 19, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"At 3-0 we know how tough it will be but we've beaten teams 4-0 and 5-0 at home so we know what we're capable of. It's up to us now in training this week to set the tone and prepare and go and put things right on Friday night."