‘It’s impossible’ - Pep Guardiola hails Sheffield Wednesday result before Manchester City are crowned champions

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, says that moments like Sheffield Wednesday’s win over Peterborough United are what make English football ‘special’.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 20th May 2023, 23:41 BST
Updated 20th May 2023, 23:41 BST

City won the Premier League without kicking a ball on Saturday after Arsenal were beaten by Nottingham Forest, adding yet another trophy to Guardiola’s already hefty trophy haul in what has been a success-ridden career.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss was asked ahead of their game against Chelsea about the idea that he’s changed English football, but he used Wednesday’s result against the Posh – and the atmosphere around it – to explain how things were already unique before he got here.

Speaking to the media on Friday he said, "I saw Sheffield [Wednesday] against Peterborough… 4-0, 4-0 and after, extra-time and penalties to be in a play-off to go to the Championship. I imagine, can I see that in Spain, can I see that in Germany, can I see that in Italy? It’s impossible...

“The crowd, live on Sky, no other countries do that. They respect a lot the top clubs, more followed than other ones, but here the respect for lower divisions is hats off. That’s why this country is special. 33,000, full and crazy after 4-0.

"In other countries, 4-0? No chance. It’s 4-4! And after, 4-1, 5-1, penalties - this is England! That’s why it’s unique! That’s why it’s so special, and that’s why I’m a long time here! I love it.”

The Owls now need one more win to regain their status in the Championship, going up against Barnsley at Wembley on May 29th.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola before the FA Cup fifth round match at Hillsborough, Sheffield. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Wed. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola before the FA Cup fifth round match at Hillsborough, Sheffield. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Wed. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola before the FA Cup fifth round match at Hillsborough, Sheffield. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Wed. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

