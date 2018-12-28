Lee Bullen preparing a game plan as Sheffield Wednesday get set to face highest scorers in England

Lee Bullen says Sheffield Wednesday are under no illusions as to the challenge that awaits them against West Brom.

Albion are the highest scorers in the country and have already notched 52 goals this season.

Ex-Owl Chris Brunt could start for West Brom.

The Baggies have only failed to score on three occasions this term so Owls' caretaker boss Bullen knows his team are likely to have their work cut out when they make the trip to the Hawthorns.

"On paper, West Brom's front three are probably the strongest in the league, along with Aston Villa," Bullen said.

"They will cause anybody problems because of the goals they score.

"We will go with a game-plan and hope to nullify that but we know it's going to be very tough.

"We go there with our expectation level probably not where it would have been a season or two ago.

"But, our fans will be buoyed and we will go down there and give as good as we can."

Wednesday could shuffle their pack for WBA test

Bullen insists Wednesday will head to the Midlands full of confidence, not only after racking up successive wins but after their performance against Darren Moore's side earlier in the campaign.

Wednesday threw away a two-goal lead with just five minutes left, as the Hillsborough meeting finished in a dramatic 2-2 draw.

Despite dropping two points, Bullen says the overall performance offered an encouraging sign ahead of the rematch.

"We can take a lot of positives from the performance we put in against them at home," added the Scot.

"I know they've adjusted their formation and tweaked things around.

"They've gone on a great run of form after a blip.

"They should be pushing near the top of the league but with that expectation levels rise and that brings added pressure."

