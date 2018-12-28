Sheffield Wednesday: Owls' caretaker Lee Bullen could shuffle his pack for trip to high-flying West Bromwich Albion

Lee Bullen could be forced into a number of changes for Sheffield Wednesday's final game of 2018.

The Owls head to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday buoyed after two consecutive victories over the festive period.

The 1-0 wins over Preston and Middlesbrough have restored the confidence around Hillsborough following a drop in form that led to Jos Luhukay's sacking.

Lucas Joao and Josh Onomah will both be assessed ahead of the trip to the Hawthorns.

Both players went off injured on Boxing Day, with caretaker boss Bullen saying that Joao's complaint was hamstring-related whilst Tottenham loanee Onomah went off with a groin concern.

Bullen also has to decide whether Sam Hutchinson is ready to start a second game in the space of just four days.

Prior to the Teesside victory, Hutchinson had not started a match in four months after being frozen out by Luhukay.

If changes are required, Bullen admits that the squad is in better shape than this time last year when there was as many as 14 first-teamers out injured.

"We will have to look at everybody and analyse it," Bullen said, ahead of the meeting with Darren Moore's Albion.

"If we do have to make a few changes then at least the boys that haven't been involved the last few games have all had game time under the previous manager.

"The likes of Matt Penney, Jordan Thorniley, Daniel Pudil, Ash Baker - they've all played.

"So it's not as if they are coming in with no games under their belt like this time last year when we had 14 injuries.

"I'm hoping we're in a slightly better place than we were last year.

"We'll be in Friday, come in and prepare for West Brom."

