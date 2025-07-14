Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has today return to the club after missing the first two weeks of preseason.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls are in a state of chaos at present, with question marks surrounding so many elements of the club, including what sort of state they’re going to be in come the opening day given that they remain under embargo and have players who have handed in their notices.

A decision was made by Henrik Pedersen to extend his stay earlier this month, and the general understanding was that he would be taking over once Röhl’s exit was finalised, as the club and the German remained locked in talks to negotiate his departure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Röhl is back

Things were thrown back up in the air once again, though, when it was reported that the manager had now decided that he was going to return to the club, news that was not welcomed by the bulk of the Owls squad. His arrival back at S6 now after all that has happened in recent weeks will certainly make for an interesting turn of events - and only time will tell how he is received.

Röhl is contracted until 2027 after signing a new long-term deal last summer, however it was widely expected that he would be moving on now after being linked with a host of clubs in both Germany and England. No move materialised, though, and it appears that he’s now hoping to try and pick up where he left off at Middlewood Road after the last two weeks were overseen by Pedersen or Andy Holdsworth.

Wednesday had a six-day training camp at St. George’s Park that came to an end on Saturday, and are due back at their training ground this morning to continue their preparations for what is likely to be a very tough season ahead.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join