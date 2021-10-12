Many clubs have started well in their quest for a place in the Championship including Wednesday’s fellow third tier giants Sunderland, who are hoping to seal promotion at the fourth attempt.

They look well set for a prolonged tilt at the top two places this time out, a point off top side Plymouth Argyle with two games in hand.

But one of their former players Stephen Elliott believes Wednesday are very much among the clubs battling the Black Cats for one of three promotion spots, along with Rotherham United.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters are hoping for a promotion charge.

Writing in his weekly Sunderland Echo column, the former Republic of Ireland international said: “The table is starting to take shape now and the so-called better teams, who were favourites before the season started, are beginning to make their mark with recent performances.

“Obviously, Sunderland are still right up there and with a couple of spare games in hand on the teams above them they will be pleased with how things look from a league table perspective.

“However, as good as this season’s start has been it shows that it’s gonna take a big push to get promoted and nothing is going to be handed to anyone in this division this season.

“Wigan, Wycombe, Plymouth and Rotherham have all got strong squads and are moving up the table imminently.