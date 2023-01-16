There’s been something of a three-horse race formed at the top of League One so far this season – but that could be about to change.

That’s the opinion of Bolton Wanderers defender Will Aimson, who helped his fifth-placed side close the gap on the top three to seven points after top dogs Plymouth Argyle drew with third-placed Ipswich Town.

Sheffield Wednesday, in second, stretched their lead on the Tractor Boys to four points. If they win their game in hand on Plymouth they’ll go top on goal difference – both the other two sides have now drawn their last two games.

STOCKPORT, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 17: Will Aimson of Bolton Wanderers during the Emirates FA Cup First Round Replay match between Stockport County and Bolton Wandererson November 17, 2021 in Stockport, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Bolton are among the form sides in the division and Aimson spoke bullishly about their chances of muscling-in on the title race.

“We said at the start of the season that promotion was our aim, that is no secret, we are not scared to talk about that, it is what we want,” he said.

“They are not a million miles away and I personally believe we have got enough to go and catch them.

“It will be difficult, we are quite a few points behind, but stranger things have happened. And if we carry on this kind of form then there is no reason why we can’t.

“That is just a personal thought but I think other people are thinking that too. We are not getting ahead of ourselves, we are just chalking off one game at a time.

