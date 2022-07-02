Moore, 48, is recovering from minor knee surgery and facilities at the Impact Stadium would have made it difficult for Moore to safely attend.

Moore’s long-time lieutenant Jamie Smith took the lead in the dugout with first team coaches Wayne Jacobs and Simon Ireland alongside him as well as goalkeeping coach Adriano Basso.

The match was not streamed but Wednesday filmed the match, which will allow Moore to watch back and analyse the match.

Wednesday’s expanding pre-season programme offers no let-up as the Owls head to League Two Harrogate Town on Friday evening.

And as it stands it is expected Moore will be able to re-join the dugout for what will be their second outing of the summer. The recovery period means he has sat out of a small number of sessions over the last few days, though these may have been taken by his coaching staff regardless.

It was confirmed that Wednesday will play a behind-closed-doors training match against Premier League returnees Bournemouth during their training camp in Portugal, with another training match a possibility.

Further run-outs have also been confirmed against La Liga side Rayo Vallecano at Hillsborough on July 20, before a trip to League One title holders Wigan Athletic the weekend before the season starts at on July 23.