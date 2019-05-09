Why Steve Bruce is confident out-of-contract trio Keiren Westwood, Liam Palmer and Kieran Lee will extend their Sheffield Wednesday stays

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce remains optimistic Keiren Westwood, Liam Palmer and Kieran Lee will commit their futures to the Championship club.
The out-of-contract trio have been offered fresh terms and are currently weighing up their options.
Although Bruce has not set Westwood, Palmer or Lee a deadline to make up their minds, the Owls chief hopes talks will swiftly be concluded.
Bruce told The Star: "We are quietly confident they will stay. I sincerely hope that is the case. We will know more very, very shortly."
Relegated Huddersfield Town have been heavily linked with a summer move for Westwood in recent weeks. The Terriers have reportedly offered the experienced goalkeeper a two-year contract.
When asked if he fears Westwood will move on when his present Owls deal comes to an end, Bruce said: "You can never say never but I'm quietly confident that we will get it done."
It has come as a surprise to some Wednesdayites that the club are looking to retain the services of Lee. A series of injury problems have restricted the midfielder to just two senior appearances in the past 17 months.
After coming on as a late substitute in the penultimate fixture of the 2018/19 campaign against Preston North End, Lee was handed a surprise start in the Owls' final-day defeat to Queens Park Rangers. The 31-year-old played over an hour as Wednesday fell to a 2-1 loss after a last-gasp strike by Matt Smith.
"Kieran has trained with us for two to three weeks," said Bruce. "You can see in training that he is a good player.
"We understand that he has had an awful time with injuries but we think in the long run he will be okay.
"With a good pre-season behind him, Kieran will be like a new player. He covers the ground and distances that I am looking for in a midfield player."
It is understood that Lee, who moved to Hillsborough in May 2012, has been offered a one-year contract extension.
Bruce: "We think it (the offer) suits all parties.
"Kieran has worked extremely hard to come back from injury. We need him to stay fit and let's hope he has a bit of luck and stays fit.
"If we get to Christmas next season and he is fully flying, we will look to tie him a little longer."
Talks are also ongoing with Palmer's representatives, according to Bruce.
"I have been very impressed with Liam," he said. "He has done ever so well in a couple of positions."
