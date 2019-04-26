Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce hints at ‘good likelihood’ of Kieran Lee return before end of season

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce has revealed there is a “good likelihood” that long term injury absentee Kieran Lee could play first team football before the end of the season.

Lee has been out for almost 16 months but has recently made appearances for the Owls’ under-23s as he looks to get back into the first team with just two games of the current campaign remaining.

Speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Preston North End, Bruce said: “There’s a good likelihood of that, he might be involved tomorrow because of where we are.

“It would be good to see him around it that’s for sure. He’s trained now for the last few weeks and he has had two chunks of football with the under 23s.

“Just for him personally to be involved again must be fantastic and I have only seen him briefly around the training ground.

“The supporters will be delighted because he’s a good footballer and he must be delighted.”

Lee is out of contract at the end of the season but could be an option in a depleted Owls midfield for the final away trip of the season.

Sam Hutchinson looks likely to miss the final two matches of the campaign with a hamstring injury, while Bruce confirmed Rolando Aarons will not return in time for the trip to Deepdale.

On the chance of an Aarons return before the end of the season, Bruce said: “He trained yesterday for the first time, tomorrow is going to be too much for him but possibly for QPR.”