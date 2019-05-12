Why Sheffield Wednesday star Barry Bannan is in favour of Steve Bruce’s summer revamp

Midfield ace Barry Bannan has backed manager Steve Bruce's plan to freshen up the squad this summer.

Bruce admitted major changes in personnel needed to be made in the wake of Wednesday's 12th-placed Championship finish.

He began his big Owls rebuild just hours after the final-day defeat to Queens Park Rangers, with the club confirming six senior players, including Gary Hooper, Marco Matias and George Boyd, will leave Hillsborough at the end of their contracts.

The former Manchester United defender also wants to bring in a number of additions to boost their hopes of mounting a promotion push next season. Wednesday are in discussions over a deal for Arminia Bielefeld captain Julian Borner and eyeing up a move for ex-Brentford man Moses Odubajo.

On the prospect of new faces coming in, Bannan said: "It has been the same group of boys for three or four years now.

"We hit the crossbar two years in a row and then the last two seasons have not been too good.

"I think probably a little freshen up here and there will do us a world of good. It keeps everyone on their toes and you come back next year when there is new faces and it is a lift for the squad so it will be a good boost for us."

It remains to be seen whether the Owls will re-sign Michael Hector. The popular centre-half has returned to parent club Chelsea, having starred while on a season long-loan at Wednesday.

"He is a top, top defender for this league," said Bannan. "He has done brilliant.

"He has settled down with the boys he is a big part of the changing room as well so I think everyone in that changing room would want him to stay but it is not up to us. As players, we want him to stay and I think he wants to stay as well."