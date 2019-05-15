Why Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce wants transfer windows to be scrapped

As many as six fresh faces could arrive in the summer window, which officially opens for domestic deals tomorrow and Thursday, June 11 for international transfers.

But boss Bruce has warned there may also be outgoings as he seeks to balance the books to continue adhering to Profitability and Sustainability rules.

Owls chief Steve Bruce

The 2019/20 Championship season gets under way on Saturday, August 3, with the market scheduled to close at 5pm on Thursday, August 8 prior to the commencement of the Premier League campaign.

Bruce, who led Aston Villa to the play-off final last season, is not a fan of transfer windows and has called for them to be scrapped.

"I don't like transfer windows at all," he told The Star. "I think they are a restriction of trade, particularly in the lower divisions.

"As far as I am concerned, there should be no transfer windows."

English Football League clubs voted to introduce different deadlines for the summer transfer window for sides in the Championship, and those in League One and League Two at the start of this month.

The rule change means second-tier clubs will not be allowed to loan players through to the end of August like in 2018 (The Owls signed Michael Hector and Josh Onomah from Chelsea and Tottenham respectively on deadline-day).

Bruce said: "It makes life a little bit more difficult for us but it is what it is.

"We all know the parameters so we have got to do our work a little bit earlier if we possibly can."

Wednesday are currently working on deals to bring Arminia Bielefeld captain Julian Borner on a free transfer and full-back Moses Odubajo to Hillsborough.

“We would all like to get business done early but sometimes it is difficult, especially with the big clubs.

“The Premier League clubs don’t make their mind up on certain players until they name their 25-man squads so sometimes you have to be a bit patient to wait to see what you can get and that is what we do.