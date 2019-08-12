Why Sheffield Wednesday fans won’t be the only ones celebrating goals at Hillsborough this season
The new season might only be two games old but Sheffield Wednesday fans are celebrating as their team sit pretty at the top of Championship table.
A 3-1 win away at Reading last week was followed up with a 2-0 victory over South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley at Hillsborough on Saturday to leave the Owls with a maximum six points from their opening two games.
And Wednesdayites aren’t the only ones who are celebrating with The Children’s Hosptial Charity, Weston Park Hospital, Sheffield Mind, Sheffield Cathedral Archer Project and Sheffield Samaritans set to receive a cash boost based on the Owls performances.
FOOTBALL: Clear favourite emerges for Sheffield Wednesday job, Celtic chase £7m Brentford ace, European sides eye Stoke City 'keeper
The Owls faithful are once again running the Quidagoal scheme, which sees fans donating £1 for every goal their team scores during the season.
Wednesdayite Matt Brown, who helped set up the scheme, said the group was hoping to raise more than last year's total of £7,200.
Mr Brown, aged 31, said: “I think Wednesday fans have done amazing things for charity. There have been numerous charity projects and I think it’s great.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
“The more fans that get involved the better and then we can raise money for some fantastic charities doing fantastic work in Sheffield.”
Sheffield Wednesday’s Carabao Cup match against Bury, due to be held at Hillsborough on Tuesday, has been postponed, with the visitors’ threatened with expulsion from the English Football League (EFL).
But fans – and the charities – will be hoping the Owls’ recent form under caretaker boss Lee Bullen continues when they travel to Millwall on Saturday and then host newly-promoted Luton Town next Tuesday.
For information follow @quidagoal on Twitter or to sign up to the scheme and donate visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/quidagoal1.