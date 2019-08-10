Watch Dom Howson's take on Sheffield Wednesday's impressive derby win over Barnsley
Sheffield Wednesday were well worth their 2-0 win over south Yorkshire rivals Barnsley at Hillsborough today, says The Star’s Dom Howson.
By Alex Miller
Saturday, 10 August, 2019, 21:54
The Owls, who opened the scoring through debutant Jacon Murphy in the second minute, controlled the game with an intense pressing game, stifling Barnsley from the front.
And as nervousness seemed to begin to creep into the performance with chances to double their lead going begging, target man Steven Fletcher popped up on the hour to give them a deserved two-goal cushion.
The win is Wednesday’s second from two matches played in the Championship so far and leaves them top of the division.
