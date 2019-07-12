Why long-serving Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer is a man on a mission

The versatile defender, who graduated through the Owls youth set-up to make his first team debut in August 2010, has made 224 appearances in Wednesday colours, said he is "delighted" to have signed a new deal.

Palmer has flourished this calendar year, establishing himself as a key member of the Owls' defence. His superb displays at both right and left-back earned Palmer a maiden cap at senior international level for Scotland.

Owls defender Liam Palmer

He told The Star: "Playing regularly did me a world of good and I started to enjoy my football again and I think that was evident for all to see.

"Hopefully I can pick up from where I left off in the second half of the season and hit the ground running in the first few fixtures."

Palmer joined the Owls academy at the age of seven. His maiden Wednesday outing came in a 1-0 League Cup win over Bury at Hillsborough.

The Worksop-born player was part of the 2012 League One promotion-winning team and also played his part in the Wednesday side that reached back-to-back Championship play-offs under Carlos Carvalhal.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On committing his future to the club, Palmer said: "I am delighted.

"I wanted to get the deal done as soon as the season finished, which we pretty much did to be fair.

"I came in a couple of weeks after the off season and got it tied up.

"It was a pretty easy one to do."

There are just three weeks to go until the big kick-off and Palmer is confident the Owls possess the quality and experience to push for promotion.

Palmer said: "I hope that we can go on and get into the big league. There are 10 to 12 teams in the division looking to do it.