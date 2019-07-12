Sheffield Wednesday confirm three-year deal for Liam Palmer
Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer has committed his future to the Hillsborough club after signing a new three-year deal.
By Alex Miller
Friday, 12 July, 2019, 11:15
The Worksop-born right-back, who can also deputise in midfield and at left-back, has played over 180 games for the Owls and is their longest-serving player, having joined the club at the age of seven and making his debut in 2010.
Palmer, 27, won the club’s player of the year award in 2013/14 as the club maintained their position in the Championship.
The Scotland international will face competition for the right-back berth this season from new signing Moses Odubajo.