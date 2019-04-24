Why ‘frustrating’ Lucas Joao could be somewhere ‘bigger and better' than Sheffield Wednesday 

Striker Lucas Joao could be playing somewhere “bigger and better” than Sheffield Wednesday if he showed his talent every week, according to team mate Barry Bannan.

Both Bannan and Joao got on the score sheet in Monday’s 2-0 win over play-off chasing Bristol City, with the Portuguese forward’s lob taking his tally to ten league goals this season.

Lucas Joao scores Wednesday's second goal.......Pic Steve Ellis

But Wednesdayites haven’t seen the best of 25-year-old Joao in action as Bannan says the talented front man is more consistent in training than matches.

Bannan told The Star: "It was a brilliant finish from Lucas for his goal. We see moments like that every in training. He is a very, very good player. He can do anything on his day. He is a handful.

"He put himself about on Monday and worked really hard. He was out for a little while but he put in a good shift and I am glad he got his goal.

"He is frustrating. He can be anything.

“If he could do what he shows in training consistently, he probably would not be here. He would be somewhere bigger and better. He is an unbelievable talent and he is still young as well.

"With the manager coming in and working with him, I think it will really benefit him next season.”

Joao is Wednesday’s second-top scorer in the Championship this season behind Steven Fletcher and has bagged 28 goals in all competitions since signing for the club from Nacional in 2015.

Bannan’s effort was his fourth of the season and was another Hillsborough contender for goal of the season as his rifled effort made it past O’Leary in the Bristol City goal from 25 yards.

He could have competition from Fernando Forestieri, who also scored from range against Norwich on Good Friday as well as plenty of other quality goals scored across the league this season.

"There are probably other clubs who have got some contenders,” Bannan said. “I don't know if I will be in the top three here!

"It is one of those seasons where people have scored great goals and long may that continue.

“I'm happy. I would obviously like to be higher in goals.

"I said at the start of the season I wanted to score more goals and I set myself a target of seven.

"I think I got my 10th assist on Monday so that is a pleasing thing. I am getting more goals and assists.

"Hopefully I can do one better next season.”