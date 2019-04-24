Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce reveals why Steven Fletcher and Liam Palmer did not play on Monday

It’s been a gruelling Championship season for Sheffield Wednesday and with two games in four days over the weekend, Owls boss Steve Bruce decided to give some of his players a “well deserved rest”.

Both top scorer Steven Fletcher and defender Liam Palmer were absent from Wednesday’s match day squad for the 2-0 win against Bristol City on Monday as they were rested for the Hillsborough clash.

Owls Steven Fletcher .........Pic Steve Ellis

Between them Fletcher and Palmer have racked up a total of 80 appearances for the Owls in all competitions this season, and Bruce says their hard work earned them a breather before the final two games of the campaign.

Versatile Palmer has played at both left and right-back this campaign, while 11-goal Fletcher equalled his highest goal tally for a season as he found the net against Norwich City in the 2-2 Good Friday draw.

This is how Sheffield Wednesday’s starting team has changed since the start of the season

And their efforts earned them a rest, as Bruce told The Star: "They had a well-deserved rest. They have been excellent and have played relentlessly for me.

"It was important I had a look at Lazaar. He is a loan signing who came here and had a good start and then got injured.

"He played okay against Bristol.

“He tired a bit towards the second half but overall he has done okay. The ninety minutes will have done him good.”

Lazaar was one of six changes in Monday’s win, as the Newcastle United loan man revealed this week that he is “talking about” extending his stay in S6 in an interview with TuttomercatoWeb.