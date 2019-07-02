Why Atdhe Nuhiu has missed the start of Sheffield Wednesday's pre-season training camp in Portugal
There was only one notable absentee from the Owls squad that jetted out to Portugal for a 10-day warm-weather training camp earlier this week.
Giant centre-forward Atdhe Nuhiu has yet to link up with the rest of the squad. The Star understands he has been given extra time off after being away on Kosovo duty over the summer.
It is believed Nuhiu will join up with the team on Wednesday as they continue to fine-tune their preparations for the 2019/20 season.
Nuhiu scored five goals in 38 outings last term as manager Steve Bruce guided the Owls to a top-half finish.
Competition for places is fierce in attack, with Bruce able to choose from Nuhiu, Steven Fletcher, Lucas Joao, Fernando Forestieri, Sam Winnall and Jordan Rhodes. But Bruce wants to trim their forward line, claiming his squad is "lop-sided".
Fletcher and Co were put through their paces in the Algarve sunshine on Tuesday morning.
Julian Börner, Moses Odubajo and Kadeem Harris also took part in the session, despite the club having not yet announced their signings. The Owls are unable to register new players until their soft transfer embargo is lifted by the English Football League. The club were placed under an embargo after filing their accounts late to the EFL.
A number of youngsters, including Jordan Thorniley, Ash Baker and Matt Penney, have travelled to Portugal as Bruce assesses the options at his disposal.