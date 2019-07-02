Sheffield Wednesday in Portugal: Spirits are high as Steve Bruce's squad complete second session of training camp
Defensive midfielder Joey Pelupessy says Sheffield Wednesday's squad are in high spirits at the start of their 10-day pre-season training camp in Portugal.
Steve Bruce's side arrived in the Algarve on Monday lunchtime to step up their preparations ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.
After a light training session on Monday evening, the tempo and intensity was increased on Tuesday morning. The players were put through their paces in the heat.
With temperatures in the low 20s, the session lasted nearly an hour and a half. It featured plenty of running drills with some possession-based work in the middle to break things up.
Speaking exclusively to The Star, Pelupessy said: "The first couple of sessions have been good. The second was a lot of running. We didn't touch the ball much.
"It was hard but the gaffer said before the end of the season that pre-season was going to be tough. We can expect more of the same in the next few days.
"We need to work hard to be ready for the first game of the new season."
Pelupessy, who played 35 times last year as the Owls finished in 12th position, believes the team must make the most of the Portugal trip.
The Dutchman said: "The mood is really good. Everybody is happy and laughing. We had a little bit of fun in the first session.
"It is good to be back and to see everyone again but this (camp) is very important for our preparations for next season.
"Like last season, the manager expects us to work hard and fight together. He wants us to play well, keep the ball and I think you saw that in the last 20 games of last season.
"You have to put the hard yards in pre-season to be ready for the first game."