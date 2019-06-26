Where will Kadeem Harris fit into the Sheffield Wednesday line-up?

Sources close to the Hillsborough club have confirmed that the player has agreed personal terms and underwent a medical with the Owls yesterday. It understood the 26-year-old will join on a three-year contract at the end of his current deal – or as soon as the club’s soft transfer embargo is lifted.

It brings to an end an up-and-down spell in Wales for the 26-year-old, who will be desperate to lay down a marker and become a regular starter for Wednesday.

Kadeem Harris looks likely to sign for Sheffield Wednesday.

But where will he fit into Steve Bruce’s side? Let’s take a look.

Where will he play?

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Able to play on either wing and occasionally down the middle, Harris has been earmarked to play a major role on the left for Wednesday, with licence to cut in onto his right foot. Much of Harris’ football to date has been played on the right wing, where Steve Bruce prefers Adam Reach. It is hoped Harris will play a similar role to that carried out by Newcastle United loanee Rolando Aarons during the second half of last season, although the club are yet to give up hope of re-signing Aarons too.

What will he bring to the side?

He’s fast, physical and direct, and will bring an impetus to the Wednesday attack that many believe they have lacked in recent seasons, with a preference for attacking the opposition by-line. Cardiff City writer Ben James told The Star last week that Harris has ‘tricks up his sleeve’, meaning he is able to open defences with his quick feet, and although his goals record isn’t the strongest on paper – he scored seven goals in 71 appearances for the Bluebirds – most of these appearances came from the bench.

So will he start?