Where Sheffield Wednesday are heading for their pre-season training camp
Sheffield Wednesday are returning to Portugal as part of their preparations for the 2019/20 season.
The Championship club are scheduled to fly out to Faro to begin a 10-day warm-weather training camp on July 1 - a day after Owls in the Park.
As things stand, there are no friendlies planned as part of the trip.
It will be the sixth time Wednesday have headed to Portugal during the close season in the last eight years.
The Owls played three warm-up matches in four days on their last visit to the Algarve in 2017. Midfielder Adam Reach's spectacular first half strike earned the Owls a 1-0 victory over Portimonense at the Estádio Municipal de Albufeira. They also drew with SC Farense and Vitoria de Setubal as head coach Carlos Carvalhal mixed and matched his teams to combat the busy schedule.
After considering a range of options both in England and across Europe, Wednesday elected for back-to-back UK-based training camps under former boss Jos Luhukay last year.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
Luhukay defended the decision at the time, saying: “We thought about going away but I have spent a lot years in Austria, Holland and Germany so know the travel always takes a lot of time out of the camps.
"When you go and come back, you lose at least one and often two training days so we have decided we will stay in England.
"The physical side from the team and the players is very important. The Championship is such a strong, intensive league so you must have good preparation."
It is understood Steve Bruce, who is preparing to embark on his first full season in charge of Wednesday since succeeding Luhukay in the managerial hot-seat, wants his first-team squad to play a minimum of six friendlies before they kick off their Championship campaign in the first week of August.