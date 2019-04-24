Sheffield Wednesday loan man Achraf Lazaar has hinted that he has spoken to the club about making his move to Hillsborough permanent this summer.

The Newcastle United left-back, who joined the Owls in a January deal until the end of the season, says he is “talking about” extending his stay in S6.

In an interview with TuttomercatoWeb, the former Palermo player says he is happy working under Steve Bruce since making the switch from the north east.

Lazaar returned to Wednesday’s starting line-up in Monday afternoon’s Championship clash with Bristol City after being sidelined with a hamstring injury since February.

The Moroccan international told the Italian football website: “I was expecting a good experience, but not as much as I'm experiencing it.

“They are all happy, they would like me to stay a long time. They saw my value, I'm happy.

"Sheffield Wednesday would like to hold me, we're talking about it. I have a two-year contract with Newcastle, so we’ll see.”

Lazaar has recently spoken of his gratitude after rebuilding his career with the help of Italian mental coach Roberto Civitarese.

The 27-year-old joined the Magpies in August 2016 from Palermo, but has seen his chances limited to just four substitute league appearances.

He spent last season on loan in the Italian Serie A with Benevento, before joining Wednesday on deadline day in January.