The latest on Sheffield Wednesday's interest in ex-Chelsea starlet Josh McEachran

McEachran, a free agent having been released by Brentford at the end of last term, was invited to join Wednesday's pre-season training camp in Portugal last week.

The former Chelsea youngster has trained with the Owls squad since Saturday, although he played no part in their 2-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town.

McEachran watched on from the stands as strikes from Lucas Joao and Sam Winnall helped Wednesday see off their League One opponents in a practice match at the Estadio de Nora on Tuesday evening.

Wednesday boss Steve Bruce told The Star: "I have known the kid a long time and he wanted to come and train with us. We have given him that and we will see if anything progresses from there.

"We all know he is a good footballer. He has played at this level for a long, long time."

Asked why McEachran was left out of the Shrews fixture, Bruce said: "The problem is he doesn't belong to anybody.

"He is out of contract so we don't want to get him injured. I just felt that he needs to go and get another 10 days of training under his belt.

"He is way behind our lads and the one thing you don't want to do with the kid is get him injured."But he has had a good four days with us and will take him back with us and we will see how things progress from there."

Bruce, who has shrugged off speculation linking him with the vacant managerial position at Newcastle, hopes McEachran will remain with Wednesday for another "couple of weeks" as he continues to fine-tune his team for the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

"It would be wrong to say he is on trial," said Bruce. "I just put an open invitation to him to come and train with us and we will see what he does."I'm hoping he will stick with us for a couple of weeks."

It remains to be seen whether the Owls can offer McEachran a deal. Wednesday are currently operating under a soft transfer embargo due to filing their accounts late to the English Football League.

New signings Julian Borner, Moses Odubajo and Kadeem Harris all featured against Shrewsbury, despite their summer moves to S6 having yet to be officially confirmed by the club.