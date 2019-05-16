The latest on Keiren Westwood’s Sheffield Wednesday future
Sheffield Wednesday are set to trigger their one-year option on goalkeeper Keiren Westwood's contract, The Star has learned.
The 34-year-old's present deal was set to run out at the end of June.
But it is understood the Owls intend to activate a clause in Westwood's contract to extend his Hillsborough stay by a further year.
Wednesday remain hopeful Westwood, who has been heavily linked with a summer move to Huddersfield Town, will sign a new long-term contract. Negotiations have been ongoing with Westwood's representatives for a number of weeks.
Contrary to reports, the Owls have offered him a new two-year deal.
Boss Steve Bruce said in a recent interview he was "quietly confident" Westwood, Liam Palmer and Kieran Lee would commit their futures to the club.
He said: "We are quietly confident they will stay. I sincerely hope that is the case. We will know more very, very shortly."
Westwood, frozen out at Wednesday in the first half of the season under previous manager Jos Luhukay, played a key role in helping the Owls turn around their fortunes. The Republic of Ireland international produced a string of impressive displays, racking up 11 clean sheets in 21 appearances, as Bruce's side claimed a top half Championship finish.
Westwood, who started his career at Manchester City, has played over 160 times for Wednesday since moving to Hillsborough on a free transfer in the summer of 2014.
When asked about his future in February, Westwood said: "It’s a fantastic football club. I have been here for five years and have a great relationship with the club, whether it’s in the kitchen or on the terraces. I don’t see why I would like that to change, but that’s out of my hands. Contract situations lie with Mr Chansiri and the gaffer.”