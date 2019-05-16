Dominic Iorfa vows to improve after an eventful start to his Sheffield Wednesday career

Iorfa has featured prominently since joining the Owls on January deadline-day from Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers, making 12 Championship outings.

But despite establishing himself as a key part of Steve Bruce's team, Iorfa claims he is not the finished article and can get even better.

Owls Dominic Iorfa. Pic Steve Ellis.

He told The Star: "I still think defensively my position at times can be better.

"He (the manager) has tried to instil in me as well to go forward at the right times.

"As a team, we are getting more comfortable in terms of how he wants us to play and that has helped my confidence get better."

Iorfa was not rushed immediately into action by Bruce but he made a big impact on his Wednesday debut, coming off the bench to grab an equaliser deep into added on time against Rotherham United.

After three successive substitute appearances, Iorfa's first Owls start came in the Sheffield derby. The 23-year-old helped Bruce's men secure a goalless draw in front of the TV cameras.

Iorfa, a quick, strong, athletic player, is a dangerous customer from set pieces. Not only is he effective at dealing with dead-ball situations from a defensive perspective, but he has also proven he is a big threat in the opposition's penalty area. Iorfa was on target in the away draw to Derby County and home triumph over Blackburn Rovers.

"I have always wanted to add goals to my game but I didn’t really think that I would get three this early on because I haven’t scored often in my career so far," he said. "It really sums up how well it has gone for me at this club and I can’t wait for next season."

Iorfa enjoyed a long run in the side before sustaining a thigh injury in Wednesday's cruel home defeat to Aston Villa in April. That minor knock kept Iorfa on the sidelines for two matches.

His season ended on low point when he was red carded at Preston North End after a rash challenge on Darnell Fisher.

Iorfa's punishment for his sending off is a three-match suspension. He sat-out their final-day loss to Queens Park Rangers but the ban carries over into next season, meaning Wednesday will be without Iorfa's services for their opening two fixtures.

On his overall performance, Iorfa, who can also operate at centre-half, said: "I have enjoyed it a lot. The main thing I wanted when I came here was to start playing games again and it has gone better than I thought really.

"I have started getting goals as well which I didn’t think was going to happen so soon.