Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce praised midfielder Barry Bannan for a spectacular display – and goal – against Bristol City at Hillsborough on Monday.

The Owls chief saw his side pick up another win as they closed the gap on the top six to four points with victory over their Championship rivals.

Owls Manager Steve Bruce...........Pic Steve Ellis

Bannan put Wednesday ahead with a wonderful long range strike from 30 yards, before playing Lucas Joao in to lob the ‘keeper for Wednesday’s second.

And Bruce was particularly pleased with the goals: “I don’t think you are going to get a pair of goals as good as that across any league,” he said.

“Wonderful goal from Bannan – I thought Forestieri’s was goal of the season but when you see that from Baz and the pass from Bannan and the control and finish from Joao was right up there.

“Obviously very, very pleased. The first half I thought we looked a very decent team.”

Bannan returned to the starting team after appearing from the bench in Friday’s 2-2 draw at Norwich and was influential in the middle of the park as he dictated the play.

“He’s a very, very good footballer isn’t he,” Bruce said. “You have seen it for the last three or four years.

“They must have some good players in Scotland if this fella can’t get in that team!

“I know there’s that debate but he’s a bloody good player that’s for sure.

“Going on, going forward you always want your good players so I am delighted that we have got him tied up.

“He’s been here a few years and made himself a crowd favourite and to be a crowd favourite at a big club like this you have got to have talent and to be fair to the kid he has got it in abundance.”

Wednesday will make their final away trip of the season to Preston North End’s Deepdale Stadium next Saturday, before the season closes with the visit of QPR at home.