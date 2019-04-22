Sheffield Wednesday: Player ratings as Owls boost play-off hopes with 2-0 win over Bristol City
Sheffield Wednesday reduced the gap to just four points as they chase a play-off place, after beating Bristol City 2-0 at Hillsborough in Monday’s Championship match.
Here’s how we rated the Owls players...
1. Cameron Dawson - 8
Had little to do in the first half although was nearly caught off guard by a Dasilva effort that rattled the post. Distributed well and was quick off his line to make two big stops and see away the danger in the second half.
Offered an outlet on the left and sent a few early speculative crosses into the box. Wasnt at his best as he returns from injury, but was not called on too often in a defensive capacity in a lacklustre showing from Bristol City.
Steve Ellis
Steve Ellis Photography.Barnsley. All rights reserved
Made a few vital blocks in the first half as well as offering a threat in the air from corners and set pieces. Led the line well and contained any threat Bristol offered without much trouble. Added another clean sheet to a growing tally.
Steve Ellis
Steve Ellis Photography.Barnsley. All rights reserved
Had the Bristol strikers in his pocket and looked untroubled for the first 45. Showed his impeccable reading of the game to cut out a few balls in the box just as Bristol looked to apply some pressure.
Steve Ellis
Steve Ellis Photography.Barnsley. All rights reserved