Steve Bruce on Sheffield Wednesday's ‘obscene’ injury problems, Adam Reach and Steven Fletcher progress

Sheffield Wednesday have an “obscene” problem with injuries according to frustrated manager Steve Bruce.

Following Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Stoke City, his 11th game unbeaten as Owls chief, Bruce admitted that the draw was a result he would accept considering the number of players sidelined in Wednesday's injury-hit squad.

But Bruce’s patience appears to be wearing thin as he told the Star: "I'm sure most of the supporters are absolutely fed up to the back teeth and think 'why'. Are we just unlucky or is there something underneath it all?

"When you see the problems the club have had, it is really obscene.”

Top scorer Steven Fletcher was just one of a long list of first team players unavailable for selection after the international break, as the Scottish striker recovers from a groin injury sustained in the win against Blackburn Rovers two weeks ago.

In-form Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer reveals his pride over Scotland debut

Star man Adam Reach is also a concern ahead of the Owls' next match against Aston Villa at Hillsborough on Saturday, as he is struggling with a knee complaint.

"Fletcher has trained well in the last two days but he hasn't really trained with the group,” Bruce said.

"We are hoping the little groin injury he had that and brought him off in the last game two weeks ago in another week he will hopefully be ready for Villa.

"Adam hurt his knee last week. He did well to go out and play on it. Typical Reachy.

“He wanted to go and play on it but he was not himself and we could see that but at least he wants to play.”