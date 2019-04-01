In-form Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer reveals his pride over Scotland debut

March 21, 2019, is a day Liam Palmer will remember for the rest of his life.

Years and years of hard work and perseverance paid off for the Owls defender when he made his international bow last month.

Liam Palmer made his Scotland debut last month

Palmer won his first Scotland cap in their opening European Championship qualifier away to Kazakhstan.

"It was fantastic to get my first cap in a competitive game," he told The Star. "I was delighted from that point of view.

"I will be keeping the memorabilia from the shirt, the cap and everything else.

"As a kid, you dream of representing your country and playing at the highest level and testing yourself against the best.

"It was great to get the opportunity and hopefully I get it again."

Things did not go according to plan for the Scots on the night as they crashed to a humiliating 3-0 defeat. Boss Alex McLeish received plenty of criticism after one of their most abject losses.

Three days after that setback, McLeish was booed by Scotland's travelling support, despite their victory over minnows San Marino.

Palmer, who was deployed in the right-back position against Kazakhstan, said: "The first game was not great to be honest but we managed to get a win in the second game.

"It was a great experience going away and playing on the international stage.

"You learn a lot of things about yourself.

"There is a lot of preparation that goes into it and travelling. You learn how to deal with that side of it.

"You have to try to keep yourself right and make sure you do the right things for the games."

Worksop-born and bred, Palmer qualifies for Scotland through his late Carluke-born grandmother, Jean.

“She was a massive part of my life," he said. "The school I went to as a little boy, she lived on the road opposite so every day after school I went there until my mum finished work."

Having enjoyed his first taste of international football, Palmer hopes he can add more caps to his collection over the coming years.

He said: "It was a great experience. The lads are great and the staff there really look after you. Everything is well thought out and done properly.

"It is a great set up. If called upon again, I would be glad to be involved."