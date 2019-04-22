Steve Bruce discusses Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off prospects after Bristol City triumph

Owls boss Steve Bruce has conceded defeat in the race to finish in the Championship play-offs, despite their victory over Bristol City.

Wednesday saw off the ninth-placed Robins after first half goals from Barry Bannan and Lucas Joao.

Owls boss Steve Bruce

Victory at Hillsborough nudged them up to ninth in the standings, four points shy of sixth-placed Derby County with two matches left to play.

But Bruce has written off the Owls' chances of finishing in the play-offs, claiming their controversial draw at Norwich City on Good Friday was a decisive result. Bruce was left fuming over the time added on at Carrow Road, with Mario Vrancic grabbing a late equaliser with virtually the last kick of the contest.

He told The Star: "If the referee had done his job properly the other night, it might have been interesting. It is what could have been.

"We should have had six points out of six from the Easter period.

"We are disappointed because we are going to finish a couple of points off the play-offs by the looks of it.

"I would think no one would want to play us at the minute that's for sure. It (the run) has just come a little bit late."

Although Bruce believes it is too little too late in the race for promotion, he has heaped praise on his players and coaching staff following their stellar run of form.

"Let's be realistic; I think people were looking the other way when we came in," said Bruce, who has confirmed Keiren Westwood (knee) and Sam Hutchinson (hamstring) will be sent for scans tomorrow. "We have lost two out of 16, which is quite remarkable, so all credit to the players and my staff who have worked tirelessly to what we want to do.

"The response and effort from everybody concerned has been great."

