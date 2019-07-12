Steve Bruce at Sheffield Wednesday training ground after Newcastle United talks
Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce is at the Sheffield Wednesday training ground this morning after holding talks to become the manager of Newcastle United yesterday.
It appeared that the 58-year-old arrived at the Middlewood Road facility this morning wearing Sheffield Wednesday training wear, though it is unclear whether he has taken the session.
Bruce, a boyhood Newcastle fan, was driven to St James Park yesterday to hold talks about the position, which remains vacant after the resignation of Rafael Benitez last month.
The Newcastle hierarchy had wanted to put a manager in place before their squad travelled to China for a pre-season tour tomorrow.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
But it is understood that even if any deal was to be agreed today, visa issues would prevent Bruce from travelling with them.
If Bruce does agree to take on the job, a compensation package must be agreed between the two clubs, with Wednesday reportedly holding out for ‘significantly more’ than £1m.