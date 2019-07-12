Sheffield Wednesday fans tell club what they must do if Steve Bruce joins Newcastle United
Steve Bruce looks set to swap Sheffield Wednesday for Newcastle United in the coming days.
The 58-year-old is edging nearer to a move to St James’ Park with compensation between the two clubs still to be agreed.
It is believed Bruce, a boyhood Newcastle fan, informed the Owls' hierarchy on Thursday morning that he wants the chance to lead his hometown team in the Premier League.
Bruce is at the training ground this morning but is said to be keen on a move to Newcastle United after just 18 games in charge.
Sheffield Wednesday fans have been huge admirers of Bruce during his time at the club as he oversaw an impressive return to form.
Newcastle are taking part in the Premier League Asia Trophy and play Wolves in Nanjing on Wednesday but it is unclear whether the deal will be signed off in time for him to travel with the squad.
Sheffield Wednesday fans have been left understandably disappointed by the latest developments but they have told the club they must use this ‘to spur them on’.
Sheffield Wednesday fan Joe Crann tweeted: “If he does go - which is looking very, very likely now - then I hope the #SWFC players take that as a massive challenge to have a killer 2019/20...
“I hope it spurs them on to show Bruce what he could’ve been involved in. Would hate to see it derail things.”
The two clubs are still discussing the compensation package regarding the release of Bruce, who signed a one-year rolling contract with Wednesday.
Figures of between £1-5m have been bandied around in the national media in the last few days. But despite reports suggesting that Newcastle would only have to pay a figure closer to the bottom of that price range, The Star understands that any financial package would be significantly higher than £1m.